NBA Rethinking Support for Marxist BLM After Ratings Disaster

The National Basketball Association lined up behind the Black Lives Matter radicals whose hate and division have sparked violent riots over the past several months. But now that ratings are in the tank, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the NBA is rethinking its decision while planning the next season.

Silver told ESPN that while the organization remains fully committed to social justice causes in the U.S. -- but not in China, where real systemic problems exist -- the NBA will likely make a "return to normalcy" next season.

"My sense is there’ll be somewhat a return to normalcy, that those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor, and I understand those people who are saying 'I’m on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game,'" Silver acknowledged.

It's not clear why Silver couldn't understand the people who just wanted to watch a basketball game this season. But many fans were clearly turned off by the NBA and the sports community in general pushing Black Lives Matter lies and disrespecting the country.

Watching millionaire black athletes complain about fake systemic racism not only undercuts the ratings but also the fake narrative espoused by the Black Lives Matter Marxists who only care about tearing the country apart to advance their radical agenda.

The NBA's woke reversal comes after ratings hit record lows. Viewership for Game 1 of the NBA Finals reached an all-time low at 7.4 million viewers, only to sink further to 5.9 million viewers for Game 3. Ratings for NBA games have been low for months, as have ratings for sports in general as a result of the entire industry kneeling down to the Black Lives Matter bullies.