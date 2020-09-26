Lindsey Graham

It Begins: Chairman Graham Announces Hearing Dates for Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS Nomination

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 10:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
It Begins: Chairman Graham Announces Hearing Dates for Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS Nomination

Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has announced hearing dates for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The announcement comes only hours after President Trump officially nominated Barrett to the nation's highest office during a ceremony held in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday. 

Sen. Graham announced opening statements to consider Barrett's nomination to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court will begin October 12, 2020. 

"The hearing will last three to four days, using the format the committee has followed for recent Supreme Court nominees," reads a statement put out by the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and the nominee will occur on Monday, October 12. The questioning of Judge Barrett will begin on Tuesday, October 13. Testimony by those who know Judge Barrett the best and legal experts is expected to follow."

President Trump previously nominated Barrett to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She was confirmed with a bipartisan vote to the Seventh Circuit by the U.S. Senate in 2017. Barrett is a native of South Bend, Indiana, and mother to seven children. 

Despite partisan opposition to Barrett's nomination to the nation's highest court, Barrett has received praise and endorsements from a wide range of supporters across the political aisle, such as Noah Feldman. The liberal Harvard law professor and Democrat impeachment witness against President Trump who wrote an OpEd in Bloomberg praising Barrett's character and her qualifications for the Supreme Court.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

It Looks Like Biden Will Say Anything That's on the Teleprompter
Bronson Stocking
Unhinged: Dem Senator Calls Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination 'Illegitimate,' Refuses to Meet Her
Bronson Stocking
Biden, Kamala Didn't Waste Any Time Attacking Trump's SCOTUS Nominee
Bronson Stocking
Liberal Tantrums Over Amy Coney Barrett Were Expected, With Rose Garden Decoration Being Very Triggering
Matt Vespa

Poll Finds a Majority of Likely Voters Want 'Blue Lives Matter' Legislation
VIP
Bronson Stocking
'Fake News!': Trump Supporters Crash CNN Segment After Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular