Everyone Who Isn't Nancy Pelosi Will Soon be Allowed to Get a Haircut in San Francisco

This isn't a setup. Soon, everyone will be allowed to get a haircut in San Francisco.

San Francisco hair salons and gyms will reopen next week as the city enters its second phase of reopening. Everyone who isn't Nancy Pelosi will finally be allowed to visit indoor places like hair salons, barbershops, and massage parlors. But unlike the Speaker of the House, San Franciscans will still be required to wear a face mask indoors.

"These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they’ll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place,” said Mayor London Breed. "It’s on all of us to keep doing our part so that we can get more businesses reopened, get our kids back in school, and keep making progress on our economic recovery."

It's on all of us to do our part unless you're Nancy Pelosi. On Aug 31, Pelosi famously visited a hair salon for a wash and a blow-out, in defiance of Mayor Breed's ordinances banning such indoor services. Pelosi was captured on leak surveillance footage walking around the establishment without a face mask.

Perhaps it was Pelosi's illegal visit to the hair salon that has now prompted Mayor Breed to move the city forward on its path to reopening. It's hard to imagine San Francisco residents, no matter how much they may love Pelosi, enjoying the second-class-citizens treatment.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work," the owner of the salon told Fox News.

Pelosi took no responsibility for her decision to flout the lockdown orders -- orders that Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues expect all of us to live under. Pelosi even accused the salon owner of setting her up. Democrats aren't big believers in the notion of personal responsibility, but c'mon. If Pelosi had any dignity she would have resigned in disgrace.

The owner of the hair salon told Tucker Carlson earlier this week that she was shuttering her business for good. The owner says she has received death threats and a barrage of nasty reviews, emails, and text messages ever since Pelosi accused her of a setup

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, over 2,000 businesses in the city have closed down since the start of the pandemic.