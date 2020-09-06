Secretaries of State Warn Election Results Could Take Weeks to Finalize

(Via Fox News)

"We should be prepared for this to be closer to an Election Week, as opposed to an Election Day," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The demographics of poll workers across the country tend to skew toward older Americans, but given the pandemic and the fact that the elderly and people with preexisting conditions are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19, many poll workers are pulling out.

Ongoing partisan litigation could dictate dramatic last-minute changes to rules and procedures in several states. Legislatures continue debating laws that could change how votes are processed. ...

At least 170 lawsuits have been filed across the country over voting procedures, many by groups tied to the two major political parties or by the parties themselves. Some still pending this year could have major consequences. ...

Among the most pressing is when election officials can count the vote. In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that could determine the presidential race, election laws bar officials from processing mail ballots before Election Day. ...