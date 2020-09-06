Was CNN's Jake Tapper Meddling in U.S. Elections?

For all intents and purposes, CNN is an arm of the Democratic Party. The leftist network pretends like it does some fair reporting, too, but it doesn't.

One of CNN's ostensibly "fair" anchors is Jake Tapper, the network's chief Washington correspondent. But Tapper is nothing short of an anti-Trump activist. Breitbart News reports that Tapper is now being accused of advising rising GOP star Sean Parnell to run in a different congressional district than the one currently occupied by Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

According to Breitbart's Matthew Boyle, Tapper is accused by sources familiar with the interaction of encouraging the GOP challenger -- via "text messages, Twitter direct messages, and in a phone call" -- to run in a different congressional district. Pennsylvania's 17th congressional district, the one currently held by Rep. Lamb, is one of 30 congressional districts that Trump won in 2016 but that Democrats currently control. Republicans need to win back 17 of those seats to retake control of the lower chamber.

Tapper is accused of helping Rep. Lamb hold on to his seat -- which would help Democrats retain control of the House and depress the vote for President Trump -- by encouraging Parnell to run in a more GOP-leaning district. Parnell is a popular new figure that Democrats fear can bring more voters out for Trump on election day, and with Pennsylvania being a swing state, that could make or break the president's reelection bid in November.

“Jake knows exactly what he is doing here,” a source familiar with Tapper’s activities told Breitbart News. “This is a swing district in a swing state — Jake knows that Sean can bring out voters that might otherwise stay home but if they come out, they’re voting for Trump. Those votes could deliver the state and the election to Trump. This is nothing short of a CNN anchor interfering in a national election.” Some Pennsylvania Republicans were also concerned when asked about this that Tapper—a native of the Keystone State, who often brags about his upbringing in the Philadelphia area—may have interfered in many other elections. “How many other races has Tapper interfered with? He’s the face of CNN and given these revelations, it ain’t a pretty face,” a Pennsylvania Republican operative said. A national GOP staffer working on several congressional campaigns across the country noted how before he changed careers to work in media Tapper was a Democrat campaign and congressional staffer in Pennsylvania. That is true: Tapper was an aide to now former Rep. Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky (D-PA) on the Democrat’s campaign and then in her congressional office. After that, Tapper worked for the leftist gun control group Handgun Control, Inc., which later became the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Parnell is a decorated war veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan. He delivered a passionate speech at the RNC convention about some of the lessons he learned during his military service.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said he asked Jake Tapper if the CNN anchor had advised Sean Parnell to not run against Conor Lamb. According to Grenell, Tapper denied the allegation.

So Tapper is denying all of it, but if the sources have access to the alleged texts and messages in question, perhaps more will come from this report.

It's not hard to believe that a former Democratic staffer from Pennsylvania, who worked for a gun control group and a Democratic congresswoman, and is known for his left-wing biases and anti-Trump hatred on TV, might just have been up to some funny business in his home state of Pennsylvania.