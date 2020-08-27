WATCH: Protesters Denounce Police Outside White House Ahead of Trump Speech

Townhall's Julio Rosas was outside the White House as President Trump prepared to deliver a speech on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night.

As the president prepared to speak on Day Four of the Republican National Convention, leftist agitators gathered outside the White House to show their disdain for the American law enforcement community.

Warning: Strong Language

On the ground in front of the White House for @townhallcom. A large number of protesters are out here as Trump is getting ready to accept the nomination for the presidency.



They’re chanting, “Fuck 12!” pic.twitter.com/a9xeGy3rKf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

The crowd threatened to "burn it down" if their demands were not met.

Protesters chant near the White House, “If we don’t get it (justice), burn it down! pic.twitter.com/urhntweEN5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Julio filmed the crowd as they cursed and threatened black officers of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department who were stationed near the White House.

Agitators are heckling a black DC police officer outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/O8o2RTOLrg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

A man is pretending to shoot a guy dressed like a cop in a pig mask pic.twitter.com/8rJmu5lzhJ — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

A guillotine has been put in front of the fencing near the White House. pic.twitter.com/fxS7jVwCaz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

The White House has been a frequent target of Black Lives Matter protesters and other far-left agitators in recent months. In June, a Black Lives Matter activist quoted convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur, who killed a police officer in the 1970s.

The violent rhetoric directed towards cops by protesters is consistent with much of the theme of the RNC's convention this year. The wife of slain retired St. Louis police officer, David Dorn, delivered emotional remarks at the convention on Thursday. Officer Dorn was killed during a pawn shop burglary in St. Louis during a protest following the death of Geroge Floyd.