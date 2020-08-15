Border Patrol Agents Continue to Risk Their Lives During COVID to Rescue Illegal Aliens

The U.S. Border Patrol should receive every humanitarian honor that exists for their tireless work saving illegal aliens, especially in light of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

At great personal risk to themselves, Border Patrol agents are endlessly rescuing illegal aliens lost and in need of medical assistance in remote parts of the southern United States.

In 100-degree heat, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station in Texas rescued two illegal aliens on Thursday, including an extremely-ill woman and a man who agents treated for heat stress and dehydration. On the same day, agents in California also saved a man who was suffering from heat stroke in the Jacumba Mountains area.

In a multi-agency rescue on Wednesday, Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector rescued three illegal aliens lost in the mountains about three miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The men were discovered attempting to extract water from a cactus, and one of the three men was found severely dehydrated.

Also on Wednesday, agents at the Wellton Border Patrol Station in Arizona rescued five severely dehydrated illegal aliens who called Mexico's 911 system for help. Three of the illegal aliens, Mexican nationals, had extensive criminal records and were processed for immigration violations.

Every day, there are reports of Border Patrol agents rescuing illegal aliens and saving lives. But such reports are never picked up by the mainstream media. The media silence is more disheartening given the fact that these Border Patrol agents are putting their own lives in jeopardy by rescuing these migrants in the midst of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus has been exploding in Mexico, and hundreds of Border Patrol agents have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with infected migrants. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark A. Morgan said at a recent news conference that 10 CBP officers have now died as a result of contracting COVID-19.