Border Patrol Finds Trio of Stash Houses in Laredo Area

In Laredo, Texas, there's a seemingly endless supply of stash houses used for human smuggling. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Thursday that Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector shut down three stash houses on a single day this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, agents and Laredo police officers received information about a possible stash house in the Laredo area. When agents arrived, agents found 10 Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.