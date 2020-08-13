Border Patrol Finds Trio of Stash Houses in Laredo Area

In Laredo, Texas, there's a seemingly endless supply of stash houses used for human smuggling. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Thursday that Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector shut down three stash houses on a single day this week.
On Tuesday afternoon, agents and Laredo police officers received information about a possible stash house in the Laredo area. When agents arrived, agents found 10 Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.
On Tuesday evening, agents received information about another possible stash house in south Laredo. In conjunction with the Webb County Constables Office, agents investigated the property and found 18 illegal aliens from Mexico.
A short time later, the Laredo Police Department requested assistance from Border Patrol agents regarding a third possible stash house. Responding agents discovered seven illegal aliens from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras.
CBP said all 35 illegal aliens were arrested and processed accordingly.
"Despite the ongoing international pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector continue to stand at the ready to secure the nation's borders, prevent the flow of illegal immigration, the exploitation by human smugglers, and the spread of COVID-19," CBP said in a press release.
The coronavirus has been exploding in Mexico, and hundreds of border patrol agents have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with infected migrants. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark A. Morgan said at a news conference this past week that 10 CBP officers have now died as a result of contracting COVID-19.