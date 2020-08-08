Border wall
Three U.S. Citizens Arrested in Large Failed Smuggling Event

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Aug 08, 2020 8:15 PM
Three U.S. Citizens Arrested in Large Failed Smuggling Event

Source: Photo via U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A large smuggling event attempted in California has led to the arrest of three U.S. citizens and 52 illegal aliens. The incident occurred early Friday morning when Border Patrol operators working the Remote Video Surveillance System noticed suspicious activity near the border wall. On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said the operational capacity of the U.S. Border Patrol improves exponentially with every new mile of border wall constructed. 

Responding agents noticed two vehicles, a stake bed truck and a van, both moving away from the border wall and towards a nearby highway. The agents immediately stopped the stake truck and advised other agents that the van was continuing eastbound on Highway 98. 

