Three U.S. Citizens Arrested in Large Failed Smuggling Event

A large smuggling event attempted in California has led to the arrest of three U.S. citizens and 52 illegal aliens. The incident occurred early Friday morning when Border Patrol operators working the Remote Video Surveillance System noticed suspicious activity near the border wall. On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said the operational capacity of the U.S. Border Patrol improves exponentially with every new mile of border wall constructed.

