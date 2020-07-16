Busy June for El Paso Border Patrol, Arresting Gang Members and Aggravated Felons

Last month, border patrol agents in El Paso had no shortage of violent individuals to arrest. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that nine gang members from five different notorious gangs and a dozen aggravated felons were arrested by El Paso Sector agents in the month of June.

The criminal convictions against the arrested individuals include assault on a child under 12, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and criminal confinement and domestic battery. According to CBP, the convictions occurred in Indiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.