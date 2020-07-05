Another Abolitionist Statue Vandalized Over Fourth of July Weekend

Another testament to the public education system in America, idiots tore down a statue of Frederick Douglass, the fierce abolitionist. A statue of the former slave in Rochester, New York, was reportedly torn down and removed sometime over the Fourth of July weekend.

A Frederick Douglas statue in Maplewood Park was removed from its base overnight. pic.twitter.com/J43hqxuHTT — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) July 5, 2020

The base of a Frederick Douglass statue torn down overnight here in Maplewood Park. Bits of the statue scattered around the area. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/L6qgV7bVH2 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 5, 2020

After escaping slavery, Douglass became a leader in the abolitionist movement. His fiery antislavery writings and legendary oratory helped galvanize abolitionists in the north.

RochesterFirst reports the statue was found over a fence just feet from its original base. The statue will be repaired and police are investigating the incident. The damage comes on the 168th anniversary of Douglass's famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July." Coincidence?

RochesterFirst reports that leaders behind the statue's creation suspect the vandalism may have been some sort of retaliation for the widespread vandalism against other statues across the country. But there's no word yet as to why the statue was targeted.

And it wouldn't be the first time the leftist mob showcased their ignorance of history. Protesters in Philadelphia spray-painted "murderer," "colonizer," and "ACAB (all cops are bastards)" on a statue of Matthias Baldwin, another abolitionist. So, who knows?