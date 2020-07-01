Trump Team Sets Record Fundraising Haul in Second Quarter

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and authorized joint fundraising committees set a new record with a $266 million haul in the second quarter. The RNC and Trump committees raised $131 million in the month of June alone.

"The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election is only growing," said Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale. "No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites. In stark contrast, President Trump is tapping into support from real Americans all across the country who have reaped the benefits of his America First agenda."

The second-quarter haul represents more than $111 million over the previous quarter's haul, a 71 percent increase. According to the RNC, $14 million was raised on the president's birthday, making it the largest single-day online haul.

In a press release, the RNC noted the record haul was largely fueled by a digital, mail and online donor base, which the RNC believes "speaks to the strength, breadth and depth of support for President Trump by Republicans." In contrast, the RNC said Joe Biden, despite constantly holding fundraisers, has failed to rally voters and donors to his cause.

"After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear – they support President Trump," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "As Joe Biden remains hidden in his basement, President Trump is leading this country to a Great American Comeback that will reignite our economy, restore law and order, and usher in a new era of strength."

Over the past two years, the Trump re-election effort has raised nearly one billion dollars and has more than $295 million in cash on hand.

It was reported last month that Biden and the Democratic National Committee had just over $122 million in cash on hand. The Biden team hasn't released fundraising totals yet for the month of June.