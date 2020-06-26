Political Correctness

Voice Actor Behind Cleveland Character on Family Guy Quits Because He's White

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 8:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Voice Actor Behind Cleveland Character on Family Guy Quits Because He's White

Source: AP Photo/Fox

Mike Henry, the voice actor behind Cleveland, the black cartoon character on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show, announced on Friday that he will no longer be voicing the character's lines. "I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color," Henry wrote on Twitter. 

If voice actors must resemble the characters they are playing, Family Guy is going to have to find a talking dog and a talking baby, as Twitter users were quick to point out.

Joseph Wilson, a black voice actor, called Henry's decision to quit "unnecessary." 

While some pointed out the absurdity of requiring voice actors to match the physical aspects of the characters they play, others took Henry's sentiment to the extreme.

When will this craziness end? 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
So That's How Many Cops Called Out with 'Blue Flu' After Charges Announced in Atlanta Shooting
Bronson Stocking
Charges Finally Issued in Unprovoked Attack on Macy's Employee
Bronson Stocking
New Polls: Trump Trailing in Basically Every Swing State
Guy Benson
Excuse Me, FBI Director Wray, Did You Withhold Exculpatory Evidence From Michael Flynn?
Matt Vespa

ICYMI: There Was Another Other Fake 'Noose' Story That Was Debunked in California Last Week
Matt Vespa
Young, Paralyzed NC Politician Explains Why He Believes He'd Be 'Dead' if We Had Socialized Medicine
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular