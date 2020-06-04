Mexico

CBP Arrests Minor Retrieving Meth Dropped by Cross-Border Drone

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2020 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
CBP Arrests Minor Retrieving Meth Dropped by Cross-Border Drone

Source: AP Photo/Matt York

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents working in the Yuma Sector arrested a 17-year-old juvenile accused of retrieving multiple packages containing methamphetamine dropped by a cross-border drone.

Agents working near San Luis, Arizona, observed a drone dropping multiple packages in the area on Wednesday morning. Agents also observed the male subject in the same area, according to a press release.

After making contact with the subject, a canine gave an alert to the subject's vehicle. Inside the vehicle, agents found nine packages containing 12 pounds of methamphetamines. The drugs carry an estimated street value of $26,000.

The methamphetamines were seized and the 17-year-old was arrested for drug possession.

According to Fox 7 Austin, agents in the Yuma Sector have experienced a growing trend of drugs being delivered from Mexico into the U.S. via drones, with the first known incident occurring in 2015. Last month, Yuma Sector agents thwarted two drone attempts to smuggle methamphetamine and cocaine across the border.

The Yuma sector's area of responsibility includes the southeast corner of Arizona, comprised of roughly 181,670 square miles of mostly desert terrain divided between Arizona and California. The sector has responsibility for Mojave, La Paz and Yuma Counties in Arizona, the eastern portions of Riverside, Imperial and San Bernardino Counties in California and the entire state of Nevada.

The sector also secures 126 miles of U.S. border between Mexico, extending from the Yuma-Pima County line to the Imperial Sand Dunes in California.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NYT Columnist on Tom Cotton Op-Ed Fallout: Civil War Has Broken Out at the Publication
Matt Vespa

'F**king Ridiculous Clowns': What Caused a Liberal Reporter to Shred the Left-wing Activist Media Complex

Matt Vespa
Flashback: With Biden Calling for Moral Leadership, Let's Not Forget That He Pretty Much Endorsed China's Brutal Policies
Matt Vespa
New York Times Capitulates, Now Says Cotton Op-Ed 'Did Not Meet Our Standards'
Bronson Stocking
The Florida Supreme Court Just Shot the Assault Weapons Ban Ballot Initiative Out of the Sky
Matt Vespa
Poll: The Group of People Most Likely to Defend the George Floyd Riots Is Not Shocking
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular