Lil Nas X Is Dropping a Bit of Hell on Earth with 'Satan Shoes'

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

When we started 2021, many of us were hopeful that the year would be better than 2020. It had to be, right? After all, most of the world spent the last year under some form of lockdown and quarantine due to the Wuhan coronavirus. But some parts of 2021 are turning out to be even stranger than last year (we would have thought!).

It turns out rapper Lil Nas X is releasing a limited edition series of "Satan Shoes." According to TMZ, the shoes are being released as a follow-up to Lil Nas X's music video, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which has received mixed criticism.

A total of 666 pairs will be available (clever, right?). But the strangest thing of all is they will contain one drop of human blood in them. Where the blood is coming from or who is supplying it seems to remain a mystery.

The side of the shoe says "Luke 10:18," a reference to the Bible verse that says, "I saw Satan fall like lightning from Heaven," a line that can be heard in the music video.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" ??



??Nike Air Max '97

??Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

???666 Pairs, individually numbered

??$1,018

???March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Even stranger: actual Satanists are thrilled with the release.

“He obviously did his homework,” David Harris, magister for the Church of Satan, the high-ranking leader, told the Rolling Stone. “Whether he consulted with us directly or did his own research, he clearly put a lot of effort into this video.

This is one of the weirdest things to come from the pandemic... so far.