President Trump Has Plans to Be Back on Social Media. Here's Which One.

The political and social media landscape shifted immensely when Big Tech giants – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch and Amazon Web Services – banned President Donald Trump from their platforms. But, according to former Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, Trump has a plan to get back into the social media mix.

"You know, this is really interesting. The fact that the president's been off social media for awhile because his press releases, his statements, have actually been getting more play than he ever did on Twitter before," Miller said on Fox News' "Media Buzz." "I'm not sure if it's because the length of them are a bit longer. We've had one reporter say she thought it was much more elegant the way that the president was able to communicate his thoughts and it very much looked more presidential in that longer form."

According to Miller, President Trump plans to return to social media on his own platform, which launch sometime over the next two to three months.

"This is something I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It's going to completely redefine the game and everybody's going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly it is that President Trump does," he explained. "But it will be his own platform."

The president has conducted numerous meetings at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple companies have approached him but, according to Miller, Trump seems to have made up his mind on "what direction he wants to head."

"This new platform is going to be big. Everyone wants him. He's going to bring millions and millions – tens of millions – to this new platform," Miller said.

