Donald Trump

President Trump Has Plans to Be Back on Social Media. Here's Which One.

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Has Plans to Be Back on Social Media. Here's Which One.

Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The political and social media landscape shifted immensely when Big Tech giants – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch and Amazon Web Services – banned President Donald Trump from their platforms. But, according to former Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, Trump has a plan to get back into the social media mix.

"You know, this is really interesting. The fact that the president's been off social media for awhile because his press releases, his statements, have actually been getting more play than he ever did on Twitter before," Miller said on Fox News' "Media Buzz." "I'm not sure if it's because the length of them are a bit longer. We've had one reporter say she thought it was much more elegant the way that the president was able to communicate his thoughts and it very much looked more presidential in that longer form." 

According to Miller, President Trump plans to return to social media on his own platform, which launch sometime over the next two to three months.

"This is something I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It's going to completely redefine the game and everybody's going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly it is that President Trump does," he explained. "But it will be his own platform." 

The president has conducted numerous meetings at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple companies have approached him but, according to Miller, Trump seems to have made up his mind on "what direction he wants to head."

"This new platform is going to be big. Everyone wants him. He's going to bring millions and millions – tens of millions – to this new platform," Miller said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What's the Future of Kristi Noem's Political Career? Sign the Bill or Noem May Not Be Seen As a 'Fighter'
Rebecca Downs

WATCH: Mayorkas Offers a Pathetic (and Scary) Alternative to Allowing Media Inside Border Patrol Facilities
Beth Baumann

Hypocrisy Exposed: Social Media Manager of 'Teen Vogue' Opposed to McCammond Tweeted 'N-Word'
Rebecca Downs

Border Conditions Contradict Mayorkas' Claim About 'Addressing the Humanitarian Needs' of Unaccompanied Minors
Beth Baumann
Trump Jr. Responds to Biden Falling Down With a Funny (and Edited) Video Featuring His Dad
Matt Vespa
Gov. Kristi Noem 'Misusing Her Executive Power' in Sending Back Bill Banning Trans Athletes from Women Sports
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular