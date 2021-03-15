WaPo's Story About Trump's Call with GA Secretary of State Was Fake. Here's How the President Responded.

Around the time of the Georgia runoff elections in January, The Washington Post published a story about how President Donald Trump "pressured" the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief investigator, Frances Watkins, to "find the votes." WaPo has since issued a correction to the story, saying the quote was "misattributed" to the president and those "precise words" were not used.

President Trump issued a statement through his Save America PAC in response to the correction, saying he "appreciate[s]" the correction. Instead of focusing on the "non-story," the former president said he would rather see an investigation into voter concerns he has in Fulton County.

I would further appreciate a strong investigation into Fulton County, Georgia, and the Stacey Abrams political machine which, I believe, would totally change the course of the presidential election in Georgia. Fulton County has not been properly audited for vote or signature verification. They only looked at areas of the State where there most likely would be few problems, and even there they found large numbers of mistakes. We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud which took place in Georgia. Many residents agree, and their anger caused them not to turn out and vote for two Republican Senators in the January election. The Consent Decree signed between Raffensperger and Stacey Abrams was not approved by the Georgia State Legislature, and therefore should be deemed invalid, and the election result changed. Why the Governor and Raffensperger ever approved this Consent Decree is one of the great questions? We look forward to an answer. You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way—against me and against Republicans. Meanwhile, stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm—for example, after an election is over. Look no further than the negative coverage of the vaccine that preceded the election and the overdue celebration of the vaccine once the election had concluded. A strong democracy requires a fair and honest press. This latest media travesty underscores that legacy media outlets should be regarded as political entities—not journalistic enterprises. In any event, I thank the Washington Post for the correction.

Stacey Abrams has made it her personal mission to make sure voter integrity laws throughout the country fail. She has dubbed them as "voter suppression" and a hindrance to "voter access."