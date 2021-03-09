Devin Nunes Lists Off the Reasons Why China Views Biden as a 'Joke'

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) warned about the Chinese Communist Party not taking President Joe Biden seriously. According to Nunes, the CCP views Biden as a "joke" because of what has taken place over the last six months, specifically pertaining to Hunter Biden's laptop and the 2020 presidential campaign.

“The Chinese are very, very good. They’re very, very smart, and Xi Jinping is a very clever guy. If you noticed, his oppositions disappeared in the last decade. You know, like completely gone. So, they know what Biden’s all about,” Nunes told Breitbart News. “Xi Jinping saw characters like Biden. He’s very familiar with it. He saw it in the old Soviet Union. … He saw it in his own country. So he knows that Biden is not a — he’s just a character. He’s a facade. He’s really an avatar, I think is the word I’m looking for. He’s an avatar, so they’re very used to this.”

“He doesn’t have to be compromised, because they know he’s a joke. They know that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. They know that he didn’t have to run a serious campaign, and they understand what’s happened here in the United States,” said Nunes. As a “matter of fact, they like this. They like having a politburo-style system in the U.S. because over there they know in China, they know that they have to put in economic programs that work. They have to get people jobs and money.”

While the Democrats are focused on smaller issues, like gender identity, Nunes says the Chinese government is looking at what's failing in America and are "laughing every single day."

“They see the Capitol surrounded by double fencing with razor wire. This is — China loves this. They don’t have to compromise. They love having the Democrats in control," he explained.

But, the biggest concern, according to the intelligence committee member, is that the president never answered the million-dollar question: how did Biden and his family benefit from the relationship that was established with the CCP? We heard about the emails Hunter sent where Joe was referred to as the "Big Guy," but Americans never received any kind of explanation. It was brushed off as a smear campaign.