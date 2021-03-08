WATCH: Omar Admits Americans Received More COVID Relief Under Trump Than Biden

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) slammed Democrats on Friday for failing to provide more Americans with Wuhan coronavirus relief checks.

"I see it as a really disappointing development. We obviously are now ultimately sending money to less people than the Trump administration and the Senate majority Republicans," Omar admitted on CNN.

"This is not the promise that we made, this is not what we are given the opportunity to be in the majority in the Senate and to have the White House," Omar said. "And so ultimately, it is a failure when we compromise ourselves out of delivering on behalf of the American people and keeping our promises."

The Squad member took issue with income thresholds that were placed on the legislation that is currently making its way through Congress. Individuals making less than $75,000 will receive a $1,400 check. Couples earning less than $150,000 will receive a combined $2,800. As an individual or couple's income increases, their stimulus amount decreases. Those payments, however, would phase out at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples.

"The last checks that we were able to send had given 17 million more people than what we will ultimately do with the caps now, and that is going to be something that we're going to have to explain," Omar explained.

"I don't know if many of us have a logical explanation on why we are delivering less than what the Republicans were willing to compromise us on delivering on the American people," she stated.

Democrats have repeatedly said they support higher income thresholds so those who live in areas with higher costs – predominantly urban, coastal areas – can receive the benefit.