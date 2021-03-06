Dems Vote Down Hyde Language from COVID Relief Bill

The Senate on Saturday passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the Democrats' latest pork-filled COVID "relief" bill. Republicans offered a number of common-sense amendments that would protect American taxpayers. Not surprisingly, Democrats rejected the majority of the amendment, including Sen. James Lankford's (R-OK) amendment to prevent taxpayer-funded abortions.

Lankford's amendment would have applied Hyde language to prevent COVID relief funding from being used for to pay for abortion.

“Congress has passed five bipartisan bills in the past 12 months related to the COVID-19 pandemic that target relief to those who need it most. All five bills had the normal language that prevents the use of taxpayers’ dollars to pay for abortions,” Lankford said in a statement. “But, now Democrats have determined that this partisan COVID bill should direct American tax dollars to abortions. Funding during a pandemic should save lives, not take lives. Abortion funding should not be in a COVID-19 pandemic bill. This shouldn’t be controversial.”

According to Sen. Steve Dianes (R-MT), Democrats hit abortion language in the bill.

“Hidden in the fine print of the Democrats' hyper-partisan COVID-19 relief package, is an attempt to prop up Planned Parenthood and force Montana taxpayers to fund abortion,” Daines said in a statement. “We’ve had five bipartisan COVID relief packages and not one of them included any provisions that would undermine pro-life protections. This package should not be any different.”

Democrats voted down the measure but Sens. Bob Casey (PA), Tim Kaine (VA) and Joe Manchin (WV) voted in favor of the Hyde language being added.

Lankford abortion amendment 1031 (to add Hyde language) failed to get 60 votes to waive point of order. Vote was 52 to 47. Democrats Casey, Kaine and Manchin voted YEA for Lankford waiver. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) March 6, 2021

Both Daines and Lankford slammed the move, saying providing taxpayer money for abortions doesn't provide COVID relief but instead advances the Democrats' progressive agenda.

Preventing taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions is something a majority of Americans agree with. I’m very disappointed to see Senate Democrats use COVID “relief” to get away with their pro-abortion agenda. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 6, 2021

I’m proud to fight this fight with @SenatorLankford, @SenatorWicker and several other of my Republican colleagues. We won’t stop working to protect ALL life. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 6, 2021

Sens. Cramer and Ernst pointed out that Americans who vehemently disagree with abortion are footing the bill for others' decision to kill their unborn child.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser called the vote offensive.

A tragic day...forcing every taxpaying American, regardless of views on abortion, to participate. Such an offense to conscience. And what does this have to do with COVID RELIEF? Using a vulnerable moment to victimize the most vulnerable. https://t.co/ktcocycrn7 — MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) March 6, 2021