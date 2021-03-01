Education

Miguel Cardona Has Been Confirmed as Education Secretary

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 01, 2021 10:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Miguel Cardona Has Been Confirmed as Education Secretary

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The United States Senate on Monday confirmed President Joe Biden's pick for Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona. The Senate approved his confirmation in a 64-33 vote, with 14 Republicans backing Cardona's nomination. 

Before his confirmation, Cardona served as the Commissioner of Education in Connecticut, where he pushed for students to return to in-person classes. According to POLITICO, he was successful at getting kids back in the classrooms "without alienating the state's teachers unions."

The 45-year-old has experience, both as a public school teacher and as an administrator, which fulfills President Biden's campaign promise of picking a public school educator. 

Cardona's confirmation comes as the Biden administration comes under fire as many schools across the nation are still being conducted remotely. Democrats have repeatedly told conservatives to "follow the science" yet the fail to "follow the science" when it comes to school reopenings. The Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly said there is very little risk of transmission taking place at schools. The CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci have even gone so far as to say teachers can safely return to the classrooms without the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. Teachers' unions, however, have drawn a line in the sand, saying they refuse to return to in-person instruction until all are vaccinated. 

The Biden administration has repeatedly moved the goalposts when it comes to school reopenings. At first White House Press Secretary said a school conducting in-person instruction at least once per week would be considered "reopened," Fox News reported. 

President Biden, however, said his goal is to have K-8 schools conducting in-person instruction five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office. It's unclear what the timeline is for middle and high school kids to return to full in-person instruction.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Third Cuomo Accuser Steps Forward... and with Evidence
Beth Baumann
CNN's Chris Cuomo Breaks His Silence on Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Against His Brother
Julio Rosas
How Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' Leaves Flyover States In the Dust
Beth Baumann

Progressives Believe Kamala Can Resurrect the Fight for 15
Beth Baumann

Why a Reporter Broke Down After Cuomo's Thuggery Was Finally Exposed
Matt Vespa

What a Flight Crew Allegedly Said When Booting a Hasidic Couple from an Airplane Supposedly over a Mask

Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular