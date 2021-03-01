CPAC
Hyatt Regency Orlando Tells CPAC Protestors to Pound Sand

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Mar 01, 2021 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

One of the most ironic things to come out of the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference is the left attempting to cancel the Hyatt Regency Orlando. 

According to the left, the CPAC stage partially resembled a symbol the Nazis used during World War II.

American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp, the hosts of CPAC, addressed the concerns on Twitter, saying the "conspiracies" are not only wrong but "outrageous and slanderous."

Even though the Hyatt was pressured to "take a stand" against CPAC, the Orlando hotel said they're inclusive of all view points.

"Hyatt's most fundamental responsibility is to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all of our colleagues, guests, and customers. Our commitment to this principle is informed by our purpose as a company: to care for people so they can be their best. We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gathers is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company," the Hyatt Regency Orlando spokesperson said in a statement. "We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours. Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care."

Despite that, some Hollywood elites are still calling for people to boycott the Hyatt hotels.

What's remarkable is cancel culture has come up numerous times throughout the entire conference. And what does the left do? Try to find a way to cancel the very conference that talks about the dangers of said cancel culture. It's ironic, really. 

