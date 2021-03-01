Hyatt Regency Orlando Tells CPAC Protestors to Pound Sand

One of the most ironic things to come out of the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference is the left attempting to cancel the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

According to the left, the CPAC stage partially resembled a symbol the Nazis used during World War II.

Hey @Hyatt : In your Hyatt Regency Orlando property, #CPAC currently has a large nazi symbol on display. Are you okay with this? pic.twitter.com/bqWDvhM22R

Neo-Nazis have been using the Odal Rune sign in place of the swastika for several years.



CPAC's stage is the same shape.



The pic on the left is from Charlotteville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/6Ylt2U4U3C — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 27, 2021

Hope you’re proud of yourself @Hyatt ... you’re facility is being used as a training ground for domestic terrorists who are using your ballroom to espouse anti-democratic rhetoric. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 28, 2021

If I had the choice to stay on the street or at a @Hyatt I would rather sleep on the street.



I hope you will share this position.



They knew exactly what they let in.



Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis https://t.co/iysNn7Oiz9 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 1, 2021

American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp, the hosts of CPAC, addressed the concerns on Twitter, saying the "conspiracies" are not only wrong but "outrageous and slanderous."

Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021

Even though the Hyatt was pressured to "take a stand" against CPAC, the Orlando hotel said they're inclusive of all view points.

"Hyatt's most fundamental responsibility is to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all of our colleagues, guests, and customers. Our commitment to this principle is informed by our purpose as a company: to care for people so they can be their best. We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gathers is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company," the Hyatt Regency Orlando spokesperson said in a statement. "We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours. Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care."

Despite that, some Hollywood elites are still calling for people to boycott the Hyatt hotels.

What's remarkable is cancel culture has come up numerous times throughout the entire conference. And what does the left do? Try to find a way to cancel the very conference that talks about the dangers of said cancel culture. It's ironic, really.