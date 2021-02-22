AOC Raises Millions for Texans

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) began fundraising for Texans who are feeling the impact of the winter storm that plagued the Lone Star State the past few days. Millions of Texans were without electricity and water. Store shelves have been bare. People are doing anything they can to survive.

"Whenever you have a tragedy like this, it just sets people back for years, not just for days. And so we have tragedy in this state. We need to rally around this state," she said to a crowd after volunteering at the Houston Food Bank.