WATCH: The Split Second an Officer Saved Romney's Life During the Capitol Riot

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 6:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House impeachment managers on Wednesday produced never-before-seen security footage of the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6. One of the videos they introduced into evidence was Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman rushing to divert Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) from walking directly into the riot. 

Here's a closer look at Goodman sprinting by, telling Romney to turn around:

According to MSNBC reporter Lindsay Wise, Romney was stiff yet intent on the video as it was being played.

After it was revealed that Goodman ushered to safety, Romney told reporters he's thankful to the heroic officer.

"No, I did not know that was Officer Goodman but I look forward to thanking him when I next see him...I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction," Romney told reporters.

“Obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others are subjected to. It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes," the senator explained. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional.”

This is the second video that has surfaced of the heroic officer. The first showed him being chased up the stairs after the Capitol was breached. He saw the Senate chamber was not being guarded on the left side of the building. He turned right as a way of deviating the mob away from the Senate.

