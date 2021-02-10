Donald Trump

Impeachment 2.0 Could Be Moot If Law Enforcement's New Capitol Riot Lead Pans Out

Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Law enforcement officials are officially launching an investigation into allegations that the January 6 riot on the Capitol was preplanned. Specifically, the agencies are investigating whether or not the rioters planned their course of attack by taking tours of the United States Capitol and whether or not foreign interference accompanied. 

If investigators conclude that foreign interference took place on Jan. 6, this would not be the first time another country attempted to influence America's elections. Back in November, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson warned about foreign adversaries attempting to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.

"There is, in fact, foreign interference right now in the 2020 election. We know this from our own government," Johnson said at the time. "The Iranians have attempted to intimidate Democratic voters. We know that there was a large-scale targeting exercise by the Russian government, but our government does not know exactly what their plan is. So there is, in fact, foreign interference."

Law enforcement officials have said the riots prove the attack on the Capitol was preplanned. Based on the concerns of foreign interference and a premeditated attack, Democrats' push to impeach President Trump for "insurrection" are becoming even more farfetched. 

