BREAKING: Sen. Leahy Has Been Taken to the Hospital

Hours after being sworn in to preside over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Senate Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy (D-VT) has been taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Leahy's office said the 80-year-old wasn't feeling well. The Capitol's Attending Physician examined the senator. He was then taken to a nearby hospital out of "an abundance of caution."

Leahy is currently at the hospital waiting to be evaluated.

“This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician," spokesman David Carle said in a written statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated.”

Leahy, the third person in line to be President of the United States, should something happen to Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is overseeing Trump's impeachment trial. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts declined to oversee the Senate trial because Trump is now a former president.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.