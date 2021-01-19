How Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace Hopes to Be a 'New Voice' in the GOP

Republicans in the House scored a major victory in November when they successfully flipped a number of seats from blue to red. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) touted the election cycle as the "year of the Republican woman" because of the record-breaking number of women that joined Congress.

Now that things are in full swing inside the Beltway, members of the freshmen class are starting to make a name for themselves. In fact, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who replaced Congressman Justin Amash, took heat for voting in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. It's something he recognized as "political suicide." Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has made waves for wanting to carry her firearm inside the Capitol and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become known as a staunch Trump supporter.