Twitter

'Stop the Tape!': Why Shepard Smith Refused to Air President Trump's Video Message

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
'Stop the Tape!': Why Shepard Smith Refused to Air President Trump's Video Message

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

President Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter, calling on his supporters to stop the breach that was taking place at the United States Capitol. He shared the video on Twitter after politicians on both sides of the aisle asked him to come forward and condemn the violence that was taking place. 

CNBC host Shepard Smith aired part of the tape but abruptly cut from it.

"I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said in the video. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now."

In the middle of the tape, Smith instructs producers to cut the tape.

"Stop! Stop the tape!" Smith said, pointing to the camera. "That is not true and we are not airing it."

In the remaining 45 seconds of the tape, Smith failed to show the president was encouraging his supporters to be peaceful and head home.

"We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law [enforcement]. We don't want anyone hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this, where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country," Trump explained.

Right after Trump tweeted the video message, Twitter prevented users from commenting or retweeting the video. They also placed a bright red warning on the bottom of the tweet.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence," the warning said.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
With U.S. Capitol Cleared, Electoral College Certification Will Continue
Katie Pavlich
Dems Call on Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment to Oust Trump From Office
Beth Baumann
Ilhan Omar Drawing Up New Impeachment Articles Following Breach of U.S. Capitol
Bronson Stocking

LIVE: Capitol Hill Still Under Siege; National Guard Deployed

They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building; UPDATE: Woman Shot Inside Has Died.
Matt Vespa
Yes, Twitter Censored Trump's Message to Protesters Who Stormed the Capitol Building
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular