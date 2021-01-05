Pennsylvania State Senate Asks Congress to Postpone Certifying the Election Results

Members of the Pennsylvania State Senate on Tuesday sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asking them to postpone certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Congress will gather on Wednesday to vote whether or not to certify the Electoral College's decision to name Joe Biden as the next president.

According to the letter, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) and the "rogue Supreme Court" violated the state Constitution by implementing absentee ballot rules that contradicted state law.

From the letter:

Act 77 of 2019 that was isgned into laws, provides the following clear provisions: All mail-in ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. election night

Officials at polling places must authenticate the signatures of voters

County Election Boards must begin pre-canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots after 8 a.m. on election day

Poll watchers selected by candidates and political parties are permitted to observe the process of canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots

No provisions were made for drop boxes or "curing of ballots" Seven weeks before the 2020 General Election the PA Supreme Court overstepped their bounds by ruling that: Mail-in ballots could be received and counted up to three days later

Ballots mailed without a postmark would be counted

Signatures on mail-in ballots would not need to be verified

The state senators asked for the postponement, especially as the United States Supreme Court is expected to decide if they will hear the Donald J. Trump for President v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania case. That court case addresses each of the issues the state senators have.

