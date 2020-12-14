Here's What Warnock Said When He Praised Farrakhan Back in 2013

Back in 2013, Georgia senatorial candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock praised Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam. His response came after a member of the church asked about the role the Nation of Islam has on the Black community and whether the "Black church" was having the same attendance issues that "mainstream white church and synagogues" were having.

Although the Nation of Islam has a large Black population, Warnock said their attendance is far smaller than churches and synagogues.

"Its voice has been important even for the development of Black theology because it was the Black Muslims who challenged Black preachers and said, 'You’re promulgating … the White man’s religion. That’s a slave religion. You’re telling people to focus on Heaven; meanwhile, they’re catching hell,'" Warnock explained. "We've needed the witness of the Nation of Islam, in a real sense, to put a fire under us and keep us honest about the meaning of the proclamation coming from our pulpits."

Warnock has previously come under fire for comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to George Wallace, a segregationist and former governor of Alabama.

Warnock said Netanyahu's position on a two-state solution over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "tantamount to saying, ‘Occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever.'" It was a clear knock at Wallace's infamous saying, "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever."

During a 2018 sermon, Warnock claimed Israel shot unarmed Palestinians like "birds of prey."

As much as Warnock and the Democrats have done to distance Warnock from these anti-Semitic remarks, known anti-Semites are lining up to rally Georgians.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Georgia Muslim Project held a virtual "vote-a-thon" that includes none other than Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and Women's March co-founder Linda Sarsour, all of whom have had an issue with anti-Semitism.

It's no surprise that Warnock applauded the Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan when Farrakhan himself has been deemed anti-Semitic. In fact, Twitter had to create new policies after he tweeted, "I'm not an anti-Semite, I'm anti-termite." And when Women's March co-founder Tamika Mallory appeared on "The View" and defended her relationship with Louis Farrakhan, a number of high profile liberal organizations distanced themselves from the group.

If Farrakhan were someone to admire, then the ultra lefty Southern Poverty Law Center wouldn't have dubbed it an "SPLC designed hate group."