Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 6:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) Tuesday evening announced he tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Earlier in the day the 87-year-old said he was quarantining after learning he was exposed to someone who actively has the virus.

"This morning I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine. While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus," he said in a statement. "I am continuing to follow my doctors' orders and CDC guidelines. I'll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone's well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can. In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans."

He shared a similar message to his followers on Twitter:

Grassley continues to work from home to carry out his duties as the Senate's President Pro Tempore and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Earlier on Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee heard from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on social media censorship.

According to the Associated Press, Grassley broke a 27-year record. For the first time during his tenure in the Senate, he missed a vote on the floor. The last time he missed a vote was in the early 1990s when he was at home in Iowa assisting state officials with severe flooding.

