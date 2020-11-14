WATCH: Jenna Ellis Shreds Bill Maher's Election Take and It's Delicious

Trump campaign Senior Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis on Friday shredded HBO's Bill Maher for asking why so many people are congratulating Joe Biden for a projected win.

"Why do you think so many people on the right, including people like Rupert Murdoch, Karl Rove, Erdewan – a strong man of Turkey – the Pope, China now congratulating Biden?" Maher asked. "Why have so many people have come over to this idea, 'Okay, America had a free and fair election, we're congratulating the news guy, that's how it works, you win some, you lose some.' Why?"

"Well, China is definitely congratulating Joe Biden because they know they can control him. Beijing Biden is really something that needs to be looked at," Ellis clapped back.

"Well, I walked right into that one, didn't I?" Maher said, clearly defeated.

"Yeah, you really did," she said with a laugh.

"Alright, Jenna. You got me there," Maher said with a smirk.

"So China congratulating Biden isn't really a good thing," Ellis said. "We have always had contested elections, through the legal channels, through the recounts. Just because we have the Pope or somebody on media who is congratulating Joe Biden, no states have certified their results. And that's all that we're asking, is to make sure that the results that are certified are the legitimate count. I think that is absolutely fair and every American should agree to that, just like Al Gore, the Democrat candidate did in 2000."

“I walked into that one, didn’t I? Alright Jenna, you got me there,” @BillMaher admits after inadvertently setting up @JennaEllisEsq for her “Beijing Biden” zinger. #RealTime pic.twitter.com/5xmA2lHz5s — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 14, 2020

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what media pundits, comedians or our adversaries think. At the end of the day what matters is that we have an honest election, where questions of voting irregularities and potential voter fraud are addressed and handled. If all of those things are investigated and litigated and Biden comes out victorious, more people will congratulate him. But, as Jenna said, China congratulating Biden isn't exactly a good thing, especially when Hunter allegedly had shady business dealings going on over there.