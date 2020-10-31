WATCH: Members of the 'Silent Majority' Flock to Trump Rally Despite MN Governor's COVID Restrictions

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered outside of the president's rally in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday after Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said the Trump campaign had to limit their rally to 250 people. The goal, according to state officials, was to allow social distancing because of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Even though the actual rally was limited to the first 250 people, supporters gathered outside of the fence, in hopes of getting a glimpse of President Trump.

Trump rally in MN set up for social distancing as required by state officials. But still a big crowd outside venue not doing much distancing. pic.twitter.com/MB7hEFXPTq — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

A photographer from the Star Tribune took pictures of the scene:

Photo Thread. Even though crowds were limited to 250 at President Trump’s campaign stop in Rochester, Minnesota, hundreds gathered outside the site to try to get a glimpse of him and to show their support. Thread pic.twitter.com/oyMSwRPyG5 — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 30, 2020

Even though crowds were limited to 250 at President Trump’s campaign stop in Rochester, Minnesota, hundreds gathered outside the site to try to get a glimpse of him and to show their support. pic.twitter.com/N8zfGrmyxO — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 30, 2020

Even though crowds were limited to 250 at President Trump’s campaign stop in Rochester, Minnesota, hundreds gathered outside the site to try to get a glimpse of him and to show their support. pic.twitter.com/8ezEdrmXoN — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 30, 2020

President Donald Trump rallied supporters at the Rochester, MN airport. The crowd was limited to 250. But hundreds waited outside the airport. Trump stopped there first -- photos coming pic.twitter.com/H767SjbGfn — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 31, 2020

Immediately after he landed, President Donald Trump visited with hundreds of supporters who gathered outside Rochester, MN airport. Inside the rally was limited to 250 people but hundreds more waited outside. pic.twitter.com/h21Cdup6pH — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 31, 2020

Immediately after he landed, President Donald Trump visited with hundreds of supporters who gathered outside Rochester, MN airport. Inside the rally was limited to 250 people but hundreds more waited outside. pic.twitter.com/XnmFeIcOhJ — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 31, 2020

After visiting with hundreds outside the airport, who were not allowed inside, President Donald Trump paused for a moment to address the crowd of 250 allowed inside Rochester, Minnesota airport. pic.twitter.com/filJ69itBr — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) October 31, 2020

Your far-left Dem Attorney General, and your Dem Governor tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota, and take away your freedom of assembly. They thought we would cancel – but I said NO WAY, I will NEVER abandon the people of Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/wF1uolGlf6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

As the president pulled up, supporters chanted "USA! USA! USA!" and "Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!"

The president explained that the state's Democratic leadership has a desire to prop up vandals and keep conservatives locked down.

"Your far-left Democrat Attorney General, Keith Ellison, and your Democrat governor, tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota and take away your freedom and your rights. They thought we would a cancel, a word they're very familiar with, cancel. Cancel culture. But I said, 'No way. I will never abandon the people of Minnesota. I will come up,'" Trump explained the small crowd.

He mentioned the thousands of people lined up outside the rally entrance.

"I want to thank the thousands of people outside who were barred from entry by the radical Democrats. You are American patriots. Thank you very much," he said.

Trump slammed Minnesota leaders, like Ellison, for failing to hold Black Lives Matter rioters to the same social distancing and permitting standards. According to Trump, Ellison is treating his supporters like "second class citizens" by not allowing them to gather.

"He believes that the pro-American voters have fewer rights than anti-American demonstrators," Trump said. "Keith Ellison, Joe Biden, want to imprison you in your homes while allowing anarchists, agitators and vandals roam free as they destroy your cities and states," he said.