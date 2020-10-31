Donald Trump

WATCH: Members of the 'Silent Majority' Flock to Trump Rally Despite MN Governor's COVID Restrictions

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 6:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Members of the 'Silent Majority' Flock to Trump Rally Despite MN Governor's COVID Restrictions

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered outside of the president's rally in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday after Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said the Trump campaign had to limit their rally to 250 people. The goal, according to state officials, was to allow social distancing because of the Wuhan coronavirus. 

Even though the actual rally was limited to the first 250 people, supporters gathered outside of the fence, in hopes of getting a glimpse of President Trump.

A photographer from the Star Tribune took pictures of the scene:

As the president pulled up, supporters chanted "USA! USA! USA!" and "Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!"

The president explained that the state's Democratic leadership has a desire to prop up vandals and keep conservatives locked down.

"Your far-left Democrat Attorney General, Keith Ellison, and your Democrat governor, tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota and take away your freedom and your rights. They thought we would a cancel, a word they're very familiar with, cancel. Cancel culture. But I said, 'No way. I will never abandon the people of Minnesota. I will come up,'" Trump explained the small crowd.

He mentioned the thousands of people lined up outside the rally entrance.

"I want to thank the thousands of people outside who were barred from entry by the radical Democrats. You are American patriots. Thank you very much," he said. 

Trump slammed Minnesota leaders, like Ellison, for failing to hold Black Lives Matter rioters to the same social distancing and permitting standards. According to Trump, Ellison is treating his supporters like "second class citizens" by not allowing them to gather. 

"He believes that the pro-American voters have fewer rights than anti-American demonstrators," Trump said. "Keith Ellison, Joe Biden, want to imprison you in your homes while allowing anarchists, agitators and vandals roam free as they destroy your cities and states," he said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Thread: Was This the Real 2020 Democratic Plan, which got Blown Up with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death?
Matt Vespa
'Are You Kidding Me?': PolitiFact's Rating About the Thin Blue Line Flag Raises Eyebrows
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Doesn’t Hold a Candle to Trump Among One Voting Bloc in Battleground Florida
Leah Barkoukis
It's Come to This...MAGA-Supporting Nuns Are Being Doxxed By Liberals
Matt Vespa

Report: There's Another Hunter Biden Laptop in the Feds' Custody
Beth Baumann
Ex-Biden Business Partner Explains Why He Didn't Speak Up During Impeachment Circus
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular