Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Issues a Dying Warning to Democrats

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) on Friday warned about the possibility of President Donald Trump winning the North Star State.

“The president is putting a lot of money into your state. He’s greatly increased his ad buy, $1.2 million in TV advertising in the final week of the campaign, more than was spent in the preceding three weeks combined. Do you think the president has a real shot in Minnesota?” CNN's Chris Cuomo asked.

The attorney general said he could see the possibility of Trump pulling out a win in Minnesota.

“Honestly, yeah, I do. I will tell you that I believe in our campaign workers and organizers. They’re working extremely hard. I can tell you that Minnesotans know what a problem Trump is," Ellison explained. "They know he doesn’t care about their health care. They know all the bad things about him. But, you know, there are some folks who still are supporting him. And so what I tell people is, one, he does have a shot, don’t play it cheap, work hard for every single vote. And don’t stop until 8 o'clock on November 3.”

President Trump has a shot at winning Minnesota, particularly after the riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. People in the Rust Belt realize that this president is about law and order and backing the men and women in blue. They also know that the USMCA singlehandedly saved manufacturing jobs, especially in their part of the country. 

