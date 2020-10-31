Fact Check

Another Tech Company Is Pulling Out the Censorship Card

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Another Tech Company Is Pulling Out the Censorship Card

Source: AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have been on Americans' radar because of their blatant censorship over the years. Most recently, Twitter came under fire for censoring the New York Post over their reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop that allegedly revealed he sold access to his father, former Vice President Joe Biden. 

But now, Mailchimp, a platform used to send mass emails to clients, supporters and even the media, are now talking about "fact checking" the emails that are sent.

Melissa Chen the New York editor for Spectator USA shared a screenshot of the message Mailchimp's legal team sent her. 

"We've updated our language to further clarify our Rules (Section 17 of STOU), which state that Mailchimp does not allow the distribution of Content that is, in our sole discretion, materially false, inaccurate, or misleading in a way that could deceive or confuse others about important events, topics, or circumstances," the email stated.

It's important to. note that the to the Standard Terms of Use and Data Processing Addendum are being made effective October 28, days before the 2020 election.

I've worked on numerous political campaigns – senatorial, congressional, all the way down to mayoral – that have relied on Mailchimp to send information to supporters. The reason: the first 1,000 or so subscribers are free. Anything over that threshold and the person or company has to pay to utilize Mailchimp's service. It's a great way for grassroots candidates, especially in liberal strongholds like California, to reach as many supporters as possible without dipping into the piggybank. 

My guess: this is just another way for a Big Tech company to censure people, especially conservatives. It will be interesting to see what they consider "false, inaccurate, or misleading." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Issues a Dire Warning to Democrats
Beth Baumann

Minnesota's 'Silent Majority' Tells State Governor, AG to Pound Sand
Beth Baumann
Thread: Was This the Real 2020 Democratic Plan, which got Blown Up with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death?
Matt Vespa
'Are You Kidding Me?': PolitiFact's Rating About the Thin Blue Line Flag Raises Eyebrows
Leah Barkoukis

Latest: Sean Connery Dies at Age 90
Cortney O'Brien
Biden Doesn’t Hold a Candle to Trump Among One Voting Bloc in Battleground Florida
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular