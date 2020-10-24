Ex-Business Partner: Here Are the Politicians Hunter Biden Was Focused on and Why.

Newly-released documents from Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's ex-business partner, show Hunter worked on a business adventure involving Joe Biden and prominent Democrats. The goal was allegedly to obtain contracts for projects across the country, the New York Post reported.

Jim Biden, Joe Biden's brother, allegedly sent a memo on May 15, 2017 to Hunter and three other partners about a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC was to be used "to partner with another firm on 'global and/or domestic' projects involving 'infrastructure, energy, financial services and other strategic sectors,' the documents show."

Bobulinski, who served as CEO of the joint venture called "SinoHawk Holdings," said the partner was Hudson West IV. According to the Post, Ye Jianming, the-then chair of CEFC China Energy Company, and “Director Zang,” an apparent reference to CEFC’s executive director, Zang Jian Jun, served as the controller of Hudson West IV.

One of the memos, called “Key domestic contacts for phase one target projects,” identified those in political power who Hunter Biden had decent relationships with.

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was identified because of his promise to complete infrastructure projects, like "the long-stalled Tappan Zee Bridge replacement and the much-needed redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport.”

“His administration has invested nearly $4 billion through the Regional Council and Upstate Revitalization initiatives to jumpstart the economy and support local priorities for development,” the memo stated.

The email chain skips New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, since the person with the most power in the Big Apple, according to the memo, is Maria Torres-Springer, the then-president of the Economic Development Corporation.

Springer “drives the physical transformation of New York City, completes major infrastructure upgrades, and encourages the creation of new residential and commercial districts," the memo stated.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was identified as a potential player because of his campaign promises to bring new firms to New York and do what he could to keep businesses in the Empire State.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and New York’s then-Commissioner of Economic Development, Howard Zemsky, were also on the short list.

Then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) were both described as "friends."

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) was considered to be a "personal friend of my friend Billy Rubin and close to my friend Ken Jenne, former Sheriff of Broward County, FL.”

Another memo detailed foreign contacts. On the list included Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and presidents of Colombia and Argentina, and some leaders in the European Union.

Hunter expressed concerns about focusing on individuals as something that could "come back to haunt us.” Instead, he wanted to divide up contacts and contracts.

From the Post:

Hunter Biden suggested the lists “could easily serve .?.?. as the foundation for the divvying up of territory both geographically and commercially” by their partner in the joint venture. “I may be paranoid but having worked in. [sic] The lobbying industry for years these attempts to create focus at the outset always and I mean always ended in disaster,” the e-mail says. “We should be thinking what we want to focus on and not who knows who as direction for focus in my opinion.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, SinoHawk Holdings didn't complete any business transactions and never received funds from CEFC. Documents from Bobulinski show SinoHawk Holdings was dissolved in October 2018.

Schumer's staff said he had no knowledge of the memo. Sen. Scott's staff said he was never contacted and he's asked for a full investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Bill de Blasio's spokesperson had the most interesting statement.

“Take a metal detector out to Rockaway Beach this weekend. You’ll have a better chance of finding something of substance and you’ll get a nice walk in, too,” de Blasio spokesman Mitch Schwartz said.

Cuomo, Biden's campaign, and spokespersons for Jim and Sara Biden, ignored the Post's request for comment.