Cast of 'Seinfeld' Is Actively Working to Turn a Red State Blue

Hollywood elites believe they are more important than they really are. They believe their influence is more powerful than it really is. And, of course, they think they have the power to change how an entire state feels about political issues and topics that dramatically impact average Americans' lives.

It's that thought process that has the cast of "Seinfeld" working to actively flip a rather red state blue. The cast is partnering with the Texas Democratic Party to host a virtual event called "A Fundraiser for Something," whatever that means.