BREAKING: Intel Officials Identify Multiple Foreign Adversaries Attempting to Meddle In the Election

Director of National Security John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray held a rather abrupt press conference on Wednesday evening to alert the American people about attempted election interference just 13 days away from Election Day.

"Two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," Ratcliffe explained. "First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia."

Ratcliffe said foreign adversaries can use the information to disrupt our election. Specifically, Iran has sent spoofed emails designed to "intimidate voters, create social unrest, and hurt President Trump." They have also sent around a fraudulent video saying people in other countries can partake in American elections, something that is not true.

"If you receive an intimidating email in your email, do not be alarmed and do not spread it," Ratcliffe warned.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the FBI is "working with local partners to identify and disrupt any threats."

"If you suspect criminal activities, report it to your local FBI office," Wray instructed.

President Trump instructed DNI Ratcliffe to keep the American public apprised of what's taking place.

"We will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections," Ratcliffe explained.

Both men made it clear there will be consequences for nations caught meddling in the election, although specific action was not mentioned.

“You should be confident that your vote counts. Early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism," Wray said.