WATCH: Google Whistleblower Steps Forward to Expose the Company's Plans to Influence the Election

Ritesh Lakhkar, a Program Manager for Google Cloud, came forward to expose the wrongdoing that's taking place at the Big Tech company. According to Lakhkar, he disagrees "morally" and "ethically" with the way Google is failing to hold Democrats to the same standards as Republicans.

"If Trump wins, there will be riots. And if the left wins, they will be ecstatic," he told Project Veritas.

Lakhkar raised concerns about the Big Tech giant "playing God" by "taking away freedom of speech" from those on both sides of the political aisle. Specifically, he cited tweets from President Donald Trump and lefty reporters being deleted.

"So, I'm like, you're playing selective God. Like, if it was fraud it doesn't matter, but for Trump, Melania Trump, it matters," Lakhkar explained. "And, on the other side, Trump says something, misinformation. You're gonna delete that because it's illegal under whatever pretext. And if a Democratic leader says that, then you're gonna leave it. So I'm like, okay, you're not following one way or the other. You are just plain and simple trying to play God."

The employee said the company, who owns YouTube, also "plays God" with that platform as well. They routinely decide what content to keep and what content to delete.

Lakhkar said YouTube acts as God when they're "deleting all the controversial stuff. Deleting all the KKK stuff. Deleting all the anti-apartheid and anti-Semitism. All that stuff."

While he agrees with getting rid of those things, Lakhkar said there's a freedom of speech issue.

"Both sides need to get their opinion," Lakhkar explained.

When a person does a Google search of "Donald Trump" the results are negative. When a search of "Joe Biden" comes up the results are positive. And that's because of results are "skewed by the owners and drivers of the algorithm."

The program manager explained that a person can pay Google millions of dollars for a specific set of results to come up when a person searches the term "Joe Biden."

Interestingly enough, Lakhkar said Google is "the worst" company he's worked for when it comes to following a leftist agenda.

"When I worked for Caterpillar or Corning, politics didn't really matter," he explained. "You just do your job and, 'Let's make tractors, let's make glass.' Here it's like your opinion matters more than your work.

The leftism at the company is so bad that when President Trump won in 2016, Lakhkar said "people were crying in the corridors at Google."

"There were protests. There were marches. There were, I guess, group therapy sessions for employees, organized by HR," he said.

Employees were so distraught by the news that Google allowed them to take time off because Trump's win was a "shocking event."

One of Lakhkar's biggest concerns is Google and FitBit's outsourcing of American jobs. He said that he was sent to China to teach people how to do the jobs Americans are doing on behalf of both companies.

"These companies are gonna go in and be in bed with the Chinese Communist Party," he said bluntly.

There you go, folks. Straight from the horse's mouth. Google is doing everything in their power to censor conservatives. They're propping up Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. It's something we knew was happening. But now we have even further confirmation.

Big Tech companies owe Americans answers.