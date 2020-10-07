Joe Biden

LOL: Trump Campaign Slaps Down Kamala Ahead of the VP Debate

Beth Baumann
Posted: Oct 07, 2020 9:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Trump campaign left a ticket to Wednesday night's vice presidential debate open for Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-CA) favorite rapper that she believes is still alive, Tupac Shakur. It was a clear jab at the vice presidential candidate's comment last month. Apparently she had no idea that the rapper died back in 1996. 

The comment was made during a call with reporters earlier on Wednesday when CBS reporter Nicole Spanga asked who Vice President Mike Pence was bringing as his guests.

It was confirmed that the answer came from Trump Campaign senior advisor Jason Miller.

There seemed to be in agreement on Twitter: if Tupac magically appeared, it would be peak 2020.

Let's see if Tupac makes an appearance. 

