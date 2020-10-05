Donald Trump

WATCH: President Trump Leaves Walter Reed

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 7:19 PM
WATCH: President Trump Leaves Walter Reed

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland at 6:30 p.m. EST on Monday. He walked outside the golden doors of the hospital, where he was receiving medical attention for the Wuhan coronavirus. As he stepped outside the door, he made a fist, a sign of strength.

He the boarded Marine One to be transported back to the White House. 

The president made the announcement that he was leaving the hospital earlier in the day. 

It was anticipated that doctors at Walter Reed would discharge President Trump as early as Monday, according to a briefing they gave on Sunday. 

"Today, he feels well. He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him eat and drink, be up and out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile," Dr. Brian Garibaldi said on Sunday. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge, as early as tomorrow, to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course."

Most Popular