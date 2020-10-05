WATCH: President Trump Leaves Walter Reed

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland at 6:30 p.m. EST on Monday. He walked outside the golden doors of the hospital, where he was receiving medical attention for the Wuhan coronavirus. As he stepped outside the door, he made a fist, a sign of strength.

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump has walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/EPnZRx1OoU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2020

He the boarded Marine One to be transported back to the White House.

Marine One comes in for a landing on the South Lawn after brief flight from Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/T4bhTxOTcv — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

The president made the announcement that he was leaving the hospital earlier in the day.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

It was anticipated that doctors at Walter Reed would discharge President Trump as early as Monday, according to a briefing they gave on Sunday.

"Today, he feels well. He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him eat and drink, be up and out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile," Dr. Brian Garibaldi said on Sunday. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge, as early as tomorrow, to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course."