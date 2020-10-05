Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro Sounds Off on President Trump's COVID Diagnosis

Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, the man who failed to accept that his citizens ousted him from office, on Sunday chided President Donald Trump's battle with the Wuhan coronavirus. Maduro, who has frequently referred to Trump as "fascist," said he hopes the virus will force Trump to "be more human."

“We do not wish for any human to be infected. We send our human solidarity," Maduro said during a broadcast, VTV reported.

"We hope he recovers his health and his life," the dictator said, referring to President Trump's diagnosis. “Hopefully all this will lead him to be more reflexive and more human for the protection of the people of the U.S. and for him to understand the peoples of the world. We express that we accompany at this moment the people of the United States and President Donald Trump, and we hope for a speedy and effective recovery.”

Maduro also blamed Trump's "underestimating the use of a mask" to protect himself and others from the virus, El Nacional reported.

Interestingly enough, Maduro also used the time to say his son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, will be taking a Russian vaccine for the coronavirus. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently green lighted the vaccine despite it failing a phase three trial testing.

According to Breitbart, Venezuela has seen 78,434 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus and 653 deaths. That number is likely higher than what we're being told. After all, dictators are known for twisting the data and statistics to make themselves look better.