RNC

Supreme Court Hands Republicans a Legal Victory In the Battle Over Mail-In Ballots

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 11:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Supreme Court Hands Republicans a Legal Victory In the Battle Over Mail-In Ballots

Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The United States Supreme Court on Monday handed an unanimous legal victory to the Republican National Committee, who challenged South Carolina election officials for removing a requirement to prevent voter fraud. In order to mail-in a ballot, a voter had to have a signature accompany theirs, verifying that the person who voted was actually the person who received the ballot.

The High Court's decision overturned an Appellate Court decision that allowed the requirement to be removed. Lower courts were effectively removing this requirement, citing the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight’s victory is a significant win for South Carolina voters as the Supreme Court agreed that witness verifications are an important part of protecting the integrity of the vote. While Democrats continue to try and wreak havoc on our elections systems and open the door to fraud and ballot manipulation, Republicans are fighting back – and we are winning," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "The RNC and its Republican allies will continue to meet Democrats in court to ensure that all Americans can be confident in our elections.”

Chairwoman McDaniel took to Twitter to celebrate the news:

South Carolina is the latest state to handle a legal victory to Republicans. The Palmetto State joins Arizona, Maine, Georgia, New Hampshire and Iowa as states that have sided with Republicans on election integrity laws.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Sleepy Joe: I Can Bring Cops and 'Peaceful Protestors' Together!
Beth Baumann
Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro Sounds Off on President Trump's COVID Diagnosis
Beth Baumann
'Disgusting': Joe Biden Tells His Tens of Followers About His Trump 'Death Blow' Fantasy
Matt Vespa
The Mainstream Media Throws a Fit After Trump Leaves Walter Reed
Julio Rosas

LATEST: President Trump Leaves Walter Reed
Beth Baumann
The Pandemic Tyrants Killed the Restaurant Industry in NYC and We Let Them Do It
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular