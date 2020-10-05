Justice Department Nabs a Louisiana Business for Millions in Tax Evasion

Last week, a business owner in Shreveport, Louisiana was sentenced to 40 months in prison for falsifying tax returns, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander Van Hook said in a statement.
Robert Poimboeuf, 58, is one of the co-owners of D&G Holdings LLC, a medical laboratory operating as Doctors Lab. The business provided laboratory and phlebotomy services. The co-owner was responsible for filing falsified tax returns for fiscal years 2011 through 2015. According to the Department of Justice, Poimboeuf "underreported gross receipts earned from his business."
"Poimboeuf concealed from his tax return preparers at least two bank accounts reflecting income earned, and falsely characterized business receipts as non-taxable loans," a press release from the Justice Department explained. "As a result of these actions, Poimboeuf caused a tax loss of more than $1.9 million to the IRS."
Not only does the defendant have to serve time in prison but he has to serve one year of supervised release and pay the Internal Revenue Service $1,904,477.
“Mr. Poimboeuf cheated on his taxes in order to lower his tax bill. In doing so, he committed a crime and failed in a duty we all owe as American citizens,” U.S. Attorney David Joseph told the Shreveport Times back in December.