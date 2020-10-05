Justice Department Nabs a Louisiana Business for Millions in Tax Evasion

Last week, a business owner in Shreveport, Louisiana was sentenced to 40 months in prison for falsifying tax returns, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander Van Hook said in a statement.

Robert Poimboeuf, 58, is one of the co-owners of D&G Holdings LLC, a medical laboratory operating as Doctors Lab. The business provided laboratory and phlebotomy services. The co-owner was responsible for filing falsified tax returns for fiscal years 2011 through 2015. According to the Department of Justice, Poimboeuf "underreported gross receipts earned from his business."