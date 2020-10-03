Ron Johnson

BREAKING: Another Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted: Oct 03, 2020
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Early Saturday morning it was announced that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. He is now the third senator to have the virus, joining Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

According to a press release from Johnson's office, he was exposed on Tuesday, Sept. 29, after returning to Washington, D.C. After learning about the exposure Johnson was given a coronavirus test Friday afternoon. The results came back positive early Saturday morning. 

"Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor," the statement said. "Most staff in the senator's Washington office have been working remotely. The office will go all-virtual for the immediate future."

Johnson was previously exposed to the Wuhan coronavirus last month. When the person tested positive on Sept. 14th, he quarantined for 14 days without symptoms. He was tested twice over that two-week period and both tests came back negative. He turned to Washington, D.C. on the 29th, at which point he was exposed and caught the virus.

As of now President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, White House advisor Hope Hicks, former counselor to the president Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, the three senators and three White House reporters have the Wuhan coronavirus.

