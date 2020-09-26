Kamala Is Quick to Pounce on Congress' COVID Response. Here's Why That's a Problem.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is great at pointing the finger at everyone else for failed leadership but she refuses to take responsibility for her lack of leadership, especially during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. According to the vice presidential candidate, Congress hasn't done enough to help struggling Americans make ends meet.

October rent is due one week from today. People all over the country are still waking up in the middle of the night worrying about how to make ends meet. It shouldn’t be like this. Congress needs to act. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 24, 2020

What makes this even richer: Democrats blocked the Republicans' new coronavirus relief bill. The topper, however, is Harris skipped the vote all together.

Democrats refused to hear what the Republicans were proposing. They decided to shut things down from the get-go. They were more focused on making sure their progressive agenda was being pushed.

If Harris was so concerned about the American people and making sure they had the money they needed to pay their mortgages and bills, why wasn't she present for that vote? Why was she missing in action?

Kamala was probably spending most of her time on the virtual campaign trail. After all, she can show up to various interviews and some in-person events. She's concerned with getting Trump ousted from the White House (so she can help lead the free world), which is why she continually says the president "failed" Americans.

When given the chance to address the coronavirus pandemic and save American lives, Donald Trump failed. Now, America now has 6.8M infections, and nearly 200,000 Americans have died.



We need a president who will take this virus seriously. That’s @JoeBiden. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2020

Donald Trump failed in his most basic duty to protect the American people and tell us the truth. It’s unforgivable. We deserve real leadership when it comes to combating this pandemic, which is why we must elect @JoeBiden in November. https://t.co/5a09MXqfC5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2020

If Trump failed the American people by acting, what is Harris' lack of leadership considered? A total disaster? If she's concerned about Americans she would have gotten off Twitter, made it back to D.C. and voted. But she didn't.