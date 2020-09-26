kamala harris

Kamala Is Quick to Pounce on Congress' COVID Response. Here's Why That's a Problem.

Beth Baumann

 @eb454

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 11:45 AM
Source: Alex Wong/Pool via AP

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is great at pointing the finger at everyone else for failed leadership but she refuses to take responsibility for her lack of leadership, especially during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. According to the vice presidential candidate, Congress hasn't done enough to help struggling Americans make ends meet. 

What makes this even richer: Democrats blocked the Republicans' new coronavirus relief bill. The topper, however, is Harris skipped the vote all together. 

Democrats refused to hear what the Republicans were proposing. They decided to shut things down from the get-go. They were more focused on making sure their progressive agenda was being pushed.

If Harris was so concerned about the American people and making sure they had the money they needed to pay their mortgages and bills, why wasn't she present for that vote? Why was she missing in action? 

Kamala was probably spending most of her time on the virtual campaign trail. After all, she can show up to various interviews and some in-person events. She's concerned with getting Trump ousted from the White House (so she can help lead the free world), which is why she continually says the president "failed" Americans. 

If Trump failed the American people by acting, what is Harris' lack of leadership considered? A total disaster? If she's concerned about Americans she would have gotten off Twitter, made it back to D.C. and voted. But she didn't.

