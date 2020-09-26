How Willie Nelson Is Encouraging Americans to 'Vote 'Em Out'

It's no secret that Willie Nelson is a Democrat. He's been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, particularly the president's border wall policies.
In fact, when former Rep. Robert "Beto" O'Rourke (D-TX) ran for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2018 midterm elections, Nelson released the song in hopes of encouraging Americans to get out and vote.
The song has been used as a rallying cry for progressive supporters. The goal is to say that those who are in office don't represent the people, the average every day American.
Here are the lyrics:
If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in
Election Day is comin’ ‘round again
If you don’t like it now
If it’s more than you’ll allow
If you don’t like who’s in there
Vote ’em out.
Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
And when they're gone we'll sing and dance and shout
Bring some new ones in
And we'll start the show again
And if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out
Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
That's what Election Day is all about
The biggest gun we've got
Is called "the ballot box"
So if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out
If you don't like who's in there, well vote 'em out
He dropped the new music encouraging people to vote on Election Day, either by mail or in person. The ad is being done in combination with Rock the Vote, a left-wing, anti-Trump organization.