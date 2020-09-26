How Willie Nelson Is Encouraging Americans to 'Vote 'Em Out'

It's no secret that Willie Nelson is a Democrat. He's been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, particularly the president's border wall policies.

In fact, when former Rep. Robert "Beto" O'Rourke (D-TX) ran for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2018 midterm elections, Nelson released the song in hopes of encouraging Americans to get out and vote.

The song has been used as a rallying cry for progressive supporters. The goal is to say that those who are in office don't represent the people, the average every day American.

Here are the lyrics:

If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in

Election Day is comin’ ‘round again

If you don’t like it now

If it’s more than you’ll allow

If you don’t like who’s in there

Vote ’em out. Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)

Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)

And when they're gone we'll sing and dance and shout

Bring some new ones in

And we'll start the show again

And if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)

Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)

That's what Election Day is all about

The biggest gun we've got

Is called "the ballot box"

So if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out

If you don't like who's in there, well vote 'em out

He dropped the new music encouraging people to vote on Election Day, either by mail or in person. The ad is being done in combination with Rock the Vote, a left-wing, anti-Trump organization.



