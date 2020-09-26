Rock the Red
VIP

How Willie Nelson Is Encouraging Americans to 'Vote 'Em Out'

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
How Willie Nelson Is Encouraging Americans to 'Vote 'Em Out'

Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

It's no secret that Willie Nelson is a Democrat. He's been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, particularly the president's border wall policies. 

In fact, when former Rep. Robert "Beto" O'Rourke (D-TX) ran for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2018 midterm elections, Nelson released the song in hopes of encouraging Americans to get out and vote. 

The song has been used as a rallying cry for progressive supporters. The goal is to say that those who are in office don't represent the people, the average every day American.

Here are the lyrics:

If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in
Election Day is comin’ ‘round again
If you don’t like it now
If it’s more than you’ll allow
If you don’t like who’s in there
Vote ’em out.

Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
And when they're gone we'll sing and dance and shout
Bring some new ones in
And we'll start the show again
And if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out

Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
Vote 'em out (vote 'em out)
That's what Election Day is all about
The biggest gun we've got
Is called "the ballot box"
So if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out
If you don't like who's in there, well vote 'em out

He dropped the new music encouraging people to vote on Election Day, either by mail or in person. The ad is being done in combination with Rock the Vote, a left-wing, anti-Trump organization.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Dem Impeachment Witness on Amy Coney Barrett: 'This Combination of Smart and Nice Will be Scary for Liberals'
Bronson Stocking
Now Democrats are Questioning the 'Circumstances' Around Amy Coney Barrett's Adoptions
Cortney O'Brien
Yep, It Seems Dianne Feinstein's Religious Litmus Test for Barrett Is Coming Back to Bite Her
Cortney O'Brien
White House Advisor Ja'Ron Smith Brings the House Down in Atlanta
Ellie Bufkin

Oh, Look: Kamala's COVID Hypocrisy
Beth Baumann
This Softball Question to Kamala Blew Up in Her Face
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular