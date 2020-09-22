BREAKING: House Passes a Bipartisan Stopgap Bill to Prevent a Government Shutdown

The House of Representatives on Tuesday night passed a bipartisan stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown. The bill will fund the government until Dec. 11.

According to ABC News, the vote passed 359-57-1. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) voted "present" instead of taking a position.

The bill is part of an agreement between the House and the White House, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced earlier on Tuesday.

"We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families," Pelosi said in a statement. "We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout."

"To help the millions of families struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic, Democrats have renewed the vital, expiring lifeline of Pandemic EBT for a full year and enabled our fellow Americans in the territories to receive this critical nutrition assistance," she continued. "Democrats secured urgently needed assistance for schoolchildren to receive meals despite the coronavirus's disruption of their usual schedules, whether virtual or in-person, and expanded Pandemic EBT access for young children in child care. We also extended key flexibility for states to lower administrative requirements on SNAP for families in the middle of this crisis."

The bill is expected to come up for a vote in the Senate later this week and then, if passed, head to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed. The entire process must be completed by Oct. 1 in order to keep all government agencies open and funded.

One of the major hang ups is the Commodity Credit Corporation which provide relief to farmers. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made it clear the Commodity Credit Corporation is needed in order to get GOP support.