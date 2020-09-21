Hillary Clinton

Surprise: Hillary Just Contradicted Her Previous Stance on Voting

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Surprise: Hillary Just Contradicted Her Previous Stance on Voting

Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats have continually told Americans that the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to vote in person. They tell Americans the safest way to vote in the November election is to do so by mail. What's not surprising though is these same people refuse to partake in voting by mail. Instead, they show up in-person (Joe Biden is a great example of that hypocrisy).

Now it looks as though former Secretary of State and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is changing course.

Back in March and April Clinton made a fuss about Americans having the ability to vote by mail. 

She even went so far as to attack conservatives for asking how safe and secure mail-in ballots truly are. Remember: a reporter in Philly conducted a "mock election' and found that USPS lost three percent of his mock ballots. More than 1,600 primary ballots in New Jersey magically appeared. And the Department of Justice has pressed charges on a number of people for attempted voter fraud.

Knowing all of that, people like Clinton and "Squad" member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are voting in person. Maybe it's because they don't trust the mail-in ballot system either?

It's hard for Americans to believe we should be sending out ballots by mail when we've never had widespread mail-in voting before. And, if the people who are pushing for it hardest won't even do it themselves, that will have people scratching their head and wondering why these politicians can't follow their own advice.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
You Cannot Make This Up: Not Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg Can Escape a 'Problematic' Backlash from the Left
Matt Vespa

Democratic Senator Inadvertently Makes the Iron Clad Case for Trump to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Vacancy 
Matt Vespa
Ocasio-Cortez: If Trump Carries Out His Constitutional Duty of Filling a SCOTUS Vacancy, We'll Impeach Him
Matt Vespa
Trump: I Want a SCOTUS Vote Before the Election
Katie Pavlich
Sen. Hirono: Dems Will Explore 'Every Tool to Keep McConnell from Shoving This Nominee Down Our Throats'
VIP
Julio Rosas
Graham on New SCOTUS Attitude: Democrats Reap What They Sow
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular