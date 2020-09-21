Surprise: Hillary Just Contradicted Her Previous Stance on Voting

Democrats have continually told Americans that the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to vote in person. They tell Americans the safest way to vote in the November election is to do so by mail. What's not surprising though is these same people refuse to partake in voting by mail. Instead, they show up in-person (Joe Biden is a great example of that hypocrisy).

Now it looks as though former Secretary of State and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is changing course.

Back in March and April Clinton made a fuss about Americans having the ability to vote by mail.

Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all. https://t.co/K2TlHIJx2d — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

She even went so far as to attack conservatives for asking how safe and secure mail-in ballots truly are. Remember: a reporter in Philly conducted a "mock election' and found that USPS lost three percent of his mock ballots. More than 1,600 primary ballots in New Jersey magically appeared. And the Department of Justice has pressed charges on a number of people for attempted voter fraud.

GOP officials and conservative jurists forced Wisconsin voters yesterday to choose between risking their lives to vote and being disenfranchised. It’s unconscionable.



We need to act now to make sure every citizen can safely cast a ballot in November. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 8, 2020

Knowing all of that, people like Clinton and "Squad" member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are voting in person. Maybe it's because they don't trust the mail-in ballot system either?

I am voting early, in person, too.



What's your voting plan? https://t.co/rOFAEzlsnu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2020

It's hard for Americans to believe we should be sending out ballots by mail when we've never had widespread mail-in voting before. And, if the people who are pushing for it hardest won't even do it themselves, that will have people scratching their head and wondering why these politicians can't follow their own advice.