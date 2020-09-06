In Texas, Multiple Boats Sink During Trump Boat Parade

Multiple boats sank in Lake Travis – near Austin, Texas – on Saturday during a Trump Boat Parade. According to ABC News, audio recordings between Travis County Fire and EMS dispatchers reveal the lake had "very rough" conditions.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to make people aware of the "multiple calls" they received about "boats in distress," which resulted in several boats sinking.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

The Austin-Travis County EMS account on Twitter said they were not deployed for the incident because no injuries occurred.

According to a Facebook event for the day, Trump supporters were encouraged to take out their boats decked out in American and Trump flags. On the Facebook event, 2,600 people said they were "attending" the parade, which was scheduled to travel from from Emerald Point to Point Venture and back.

The event began at 11:30 am local time. Around 12:15 pm, officials began receiving calls about the boats, Fox News reported.

Although there were no injuries, the sheriff's department is investigating. As of now, the department is determining how many boats sank.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” Travis County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kristen Dark told The Washington Times.

MEDIA: #ATCEMS has not been involved in any of the boat sinking incidents on Lake Travis today. No injuries or medical emergencies have occured as the result of these incidents & #ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them. If this changes, we’ll provide an update. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 5, 2020

Here's what the boat parade looked like:

Crowds of viewers came out in the masses today at #LakeTravis for the #Trump Boat Parade to support the @POTUS ahead of the November #election @KVUE pic.twitter.com/DHCziqkMDz — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) September 5, 2020

Sorry all who mentioned the word “crowds” was inaccurate, I realized my video didn’t show them, that’s because they were behind me, spread out along the lake and in the boats themselves. Here are some examples. pic.twitter.com/IkAIsZhgqW — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) September 5, 2020

Trump Boat Parade in Lake Travis in Austin ... ongoing right now! pic.twitter.com/v6cPriq0JJ — Tom T (@t4tigerblue) September 5, 2020

WAY to Represent Lake Travis ! Move to Tennessee!! pic.twitter.com/VTwEEtmTSO — lisa (@lisawutsup) September 5, 2020

Video shows multiple boats sinking in a matter of seconds:

Several boats sank or crashed into rocks in a water parade in support of President Trump on a crowded Lake Travis in Texas. No one was hurt, local officials said https://t.co/eqh6OO4SMh pic.twitter.com/9keV8gUxAM — Reuters (@Reuters) September 6, 2020