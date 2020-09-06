trump boat

In Texas, Multiple Boats Sink During Trump Boat Parade

Sep 06, 2020
Source: Twitter/Screenshot

Multiple boats sank in Lake Travis – near Austin, Texas – on Saturday during a Trump Boat Parade. According to ABC News, audio recordings between Travis County Fire and EMS dispatchers reveal the lake had "very rough" conditions. 

The Travis County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to make people aware of the "multiple calls" they received about "boats in distress," which resulted in several boats sinking.

The Austin-Travis County EMS account on Twitter said they were not deployed for the incident because no injuries occurred. 

According to a Facebook event for the day, Trump supporters were encouraged to take out their boats decked out in American and Trump flags. On the Facebook event, 2,600 people said they were "attending" the parade, which was scheduled to travel from from Emerald Point to Point Venture and back.

The event began at 11:30 am local time. Around 12:15 pm, officials began receiving calls about the boats, Fox News reported.

Although there were no injuries, the sheriff's department is investigating. As of now, the department is determining how many boats sank.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” Travis County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kristen Dark told The Washington Times.

Here's what the boat parade looked like:

Video shows multiple boats sinking in a matter of seconds:

